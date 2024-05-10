Police prevent environmental activists from storming Tesla factory in Germany

German police say they have prevented hundreds of demonstrators from storming Tesla’s factory near Berlin during protests against the pioneering electric car maker over its environmental footprint. Crowds of demonstrators gathered near the Grunheide factory, Tesla’s first in Europe, carrying banners complaining about water consumption at the plant and advocating for public transport over private cars. Police said protesters also blocked a nearby highway and a railway line, and set off fireworks at an airfield where Tesla stores new cars.

