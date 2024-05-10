Poland’s prime minister reshuffles Cabinet to release ministers running for European Parliament

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced changes in his Cabinet to replace four ministers running for the European Parliament next month. The reshuffle is also seen as a chance to bring new energy into Tusk’s government that took office in December and embarked on deep reforms in many areas. Among those leaving are Culture Minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz and the minister of the interior and administration, Marcin Kierwinski. Tusk’s pro-European Union government has embarked on a wide reversal of the policies of its right-wing predecessors, who between 2015-23 put Poland on a collision course with the 27-member EU.

