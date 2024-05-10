Paul Skenes is ready to deliver on the hype as prized Pirates rookie prepares for major league debut
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes is ready for his major league debut. The hard-throwing 6-foot-6 right-hander will make his first start with the Pirates when the club faces the Chicago Cubs. Skenes dazzled during a brief stint at Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a 0.99 ERA and recording 47 strikeouts in just over 27 innings of work. Skenes says he’s going to try to take a minute to soak in the moment but after that it’s time to go to work. Skenes is joining a team that has been in a funk over the last three weeks following a solid start.