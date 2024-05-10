Oklahoma death row inmate who killed a bank guard is incompetent for execution, judge says

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has found that 63-year-old death row inmate Wade Greely Lay is incompetent to be executed. District Judge Tim Mills on Thursday wrote that psychologists found that the prisoner has no “rational understanding” of why he is to be put to death. Defense attorney Callie Heller called the ruling a relief, saying Lay is convinced that the execution is part of a government conspiracy to silence him. Heller said the state will seek a formal stay of execution. Lay was convicted of killing a Tulsa bank guard in 2004. A spokesperson for Attorney General Gentner Drummond did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.