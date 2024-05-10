Most of 15 million bees contained after bee-laden truck crashes

CLINTON, Maine (AP) — Officials say a tractor-trailer hauling about 15 million bees to be used to pollinate blueberry fields crashed and overturned on Interstate 95 in Maine. A state police spokesperson said the bees were mostly contained and that the “goal was to save them” after the Thursday night crash. Bees are routinely trucked into the region to pollinate the blueberry barrens each spring. The tractor-trailer was headed to Washington County, which is the center of the state’s wild blueberry industry. The driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution. First responders only realized the cargo was bees after being stung numerous times.

