Michigan’s Edwards, Texas’ Ewers, Colorado’s Hunter among 6 on college football video game cover

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter are among six players displayed on the cover of the EA Sports College Football 25. The popular video game is set to return after being discontinued 11 years ago. The cover for the deluxe edition of EA College Football 25 was posted at the online PlayStation Store. The game is scheduled to be released in July. It stopped being made amid lawsuits accusing it of using players’ likeness without paying them. Other players on the cover are Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.