Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette is thrilled to become a first-time grandmother

(CNN) — Justin Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette can finally celebrate his big news.

Mallette on Thursday posted a video on her verified Instagram account of her reaction to her son and his wife, Hailey Bieber, going public with the news that they are expecting their first child.

“So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with ya’ll,” Mallette said. “Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma! Oh my goodness! Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

She also expressed her joy in the video’s caption: “BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!!”

“CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !!,” she wrote. “My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!”

The 30-year-old singer and his 27-year-old model and entrepreneur wife also received well wishes from her father, actor Stephen Baldwin.

“Love you guys [heart emoji],” Baldwin wrote on Instagram in a screen grab of a photo of the couple they shared to make their pregnancy announcement. “Blessed beyond words [praying hands emoji] praise God [baby emoji] let’s get ready to have some fun y’all [party emoji].”

The Biebers have been married for six years.

