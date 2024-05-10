Federal judge orders Florida man held without bond in his estranged wife’s disappearance in Spain

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a Florida man to be held without bond in connection with his estranged wife’s February disappearance in Spain. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres ruled Friday that David Knezevich would pose a significant flight risk if he were released on bail. The 36-year-old Fort Lauderdale business owner is charged with kidnapping for the Feb. 2 disappearance of Ana Knezevich from the Madrid apartment where she moved last year after they split. Torres rejected the arguments of Knezevich’s lawyer that the case federal prosecutors have built is entirely circumstantial and they don’t have jurisdiction. Prosecutors told Torres that the believe Ana Knezevich is dead.

