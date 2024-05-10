Djokovic needs medical attention after getting knocked on the head by a water bottle at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic needed medical attention after getting knocked on the head by a water bottle after a win at the Italian Open. Local organizers say a child was leaning over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for a signature and an aluminum-type water bottle fell out of the child’s backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the top of his head. Organizers say Djokovic had a bump on his head and was being checked by doctors. The incident happened shortly after Djokovic’s 6-3, 6-1 win over French qualifier Corentin Moutet in his opening match.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.