Deputies search for mother who jumped into Stanislaus County river to save child

By Brandon Downs

STANISLAUS COUNTY, California (KOVR) — Officials will resume their search on Friday for a woman who went missing after she jumped into a Stanislaus County river to save her child who was drowning Thursday evening, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to the area of Hills Ferry around 6:30 p.m. for reports of two people drowning in the San Joaquin River.

Deputies said a juvenile was drowning in the river, so the mother and older brother jumped into the water to rescue the child.

The older brother was able to get the juvenile and himself out of the water, but the mother was unable to get out of the water and she hasn’t been seen since.

Deputies said they didn’t locate the mother Thursday night had had to call off the search due to darkness. The search will resume Friday morning.

Crews were using drones to assist ground patrols in the search.

This scene is near Fisherman’s Bend Campground and Mobile Home Park off River Road near Newman.

Newman is just over 100 miles south of Sacramento.

