Crews will use explosives to demolish part of Baltimore’s Key Bridge this weekend to help free a trapped cargo ship

(CNN) — Days after the sixth and final body was recovered from the scene of the Baltimore bridge collapse, crews will use small explosives this weekend to break apart a massive chunk of the bridge that’s been sitting on top of a cargo ship for six weeks.

The 213-million-pound Dali cargo ship veered off course on March 26 and plowed into a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six construction workers, destroying the key thoroughfare and crippling the economy at the Port of Baltimore.

Now, after the discovery of the final construction worker lost in the tragedy, crews will proceed with the next step in removing the massive debris and freeing the nearly 1,000-foot vessel.

“The safest and swiftest method to remove the bridge piece from on top of the M/V Dali is by precision cuts made with small charges,” according to Unified Command, which includes state and federal agencies responding to the disaster.

“This is an industry-standard tool in controlled demolition that will break the span into smaller pieces, which will allow the work of refloating the vessel and removing it from the federal channel.”

The removal is expected to take place Saturday, though “the exact time of the precision cuts will depend on multiple environmental and operational factors,” Unified Command said.

The ship could be refloated and returned to the Port of Baltimore as soon as early next week, The Baltimore Sun and CNN affiliate WBAL reported.

While the arduous work to clear the debris continues, several investigations are underway to find what caused the disaster and who is responsible.

The House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure plans to hold a hearing Wednesday to discuss an ongoing investigation into the catastrophe.

The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, along with officials from the Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Transportation, are expected to testify.

