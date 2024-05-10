An education board in Virginia votes to restore Confederate names to 2 schools

WOODSTOCK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board has voted to restore the names of Confederate military leaders to a high school and an elementary school four years after the names had been removed. Shenandoah County’s school board voted 5-1 early Friday to rename Mountain View High School as Stonewall Jackson High School and Honey Run Elementary as Ashby Lee Elementary. Friday’s vote reverses a decision by the school board in 2020. Board members who voted Friday to restore the Confederate names say the previous school board ignored popular sentiment and due process when the names were stripped.

