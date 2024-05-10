1 of 3 teens charged with killing a Colorado woman while throwing rocks at cars pleads guilty

DENVER (AP) — One of three teens who was charged with killing a 20-year-old woman while throwing large rocks at passing cars in Colorado has pleaded guilty to reduced charges under a plea agreement. Prosecutors said Friday that the deal reached with 19-year-old Zachary Kwak requires him to cooperate in the prosecution of the two other teens still being prosecuted on first-degree murder charges in the death of Alexa Bartell. That could involve being called to testify against them. The two other teens have pleaded not guilty.

