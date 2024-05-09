Virginia judge to decide whether state law considers embryos as property

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge must decide whether Virginia law allows frozen embryos to be considered property that can be divided up and given a monetary value. The Fairfax County judge heard arguments Thursday from a divorced couple who disagree over the ex-wife’s desire to use two frozen embryos the couple created during their marriage in an attempt to conceive another child. The ex-wife says the embryos are her last chance to conceive a biological child after a cancer treatment left her infertile. Her ex-husband says he does not want to become a biological father against his will. The case attracted attention last year when another judge invoked Virginia’s old slavery laws to issue a preliminary ruling over the embryos’ status.

