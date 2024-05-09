Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters march in Malmo against Israel’s Eurovision participation

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators are protesting in Malmo, Sweden against Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. Protesters waving greed, white and red Palestinian flags packed the historic Stortorget square before a planned march through the city. Chanting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” and “Israel is a terror state,” the demonstrators set off smoke flares in the Palestinian colors during a noisy, peaceful rally to criticize Israel and call for a cease-fire. There was a heavy police presence, with a hovering helicopter and officers on rooftops with binoculars. Israel is one of 37 countries partipating in the pop music contest, which has its final on Saturday.

