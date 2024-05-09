The T-wolves built a contender around a big idea by Tim Connelly. The Nuggets are familiar with him

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tim Connelly made his first major move for the Minnesota Timberwolves after about six weeks on the job. His bold get of center Rudy Gobert was as risky as it was unconventional. Going big has been no small part of this breakthrough season and dominant start to the playoffs for the Timberwolves. They have a 2-0 lead on defending champion Denver in their second-round series. Connelly also assembled the core of the Nuggets team that won it all last year. He’s in his second season with Minnesota after the previous nine years in charge in Denver.

