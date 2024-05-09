The suspect accused of the 2015 Planned Parenthood shooting will be in court today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man accused in the deadly attack on a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood in 2015 is back in court today, May 9. Robert Dear will appear in the El Paso County Courthouse this morning at 8:30 a.m. for a status hearing.

It comes after a federal judge ordered Dear to be involuntarily or forcibly medicated in 2022 after repeatedly being deemed incompetent to stand trial. Dear is facing 68 federal charges related to the attack where 3 people were killed and 8 others were injured.