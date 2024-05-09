The CDC issues a report about infections from stem-cell treatments in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a report about three cases of infections apparently linked to stem-cell treatments American patients received in Mexico. The CDC issued the report Thursday on infections of Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM), which it described as “difficult-to-treat” and “intrinsically drug-resistant.” All three patients detected at two Colorado hospitals remain in treatment. The infections were apparently acquired during stem-cell injections carried out at two different clinics in the Mexican border state of Baja California. In the past, Americans and Mexicans have suffered infections apparently because some doctors in Mexico were taking multiple doses of anesthetics from a single vial due to shortages or other problems.

