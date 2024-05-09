Stanford names basketball court “Tara VanDerveer Court” for retired Hall of Famer, winningest coach

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford will now play on Tara VanDerveer Court. The school is naming the court inside Maples Pavilion for the Hall of Fame coach who retired in April as the winningest coach in college basketball. There will be an unveiling and celebration for the court at a home game in November. In addition, the 70-year-old VanDerveer will be honored by having her name associated with one of the assistant coaching positions — “the Tara VanDerveer Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach.” VanDerveer’s final day of work was Wednesday. She departs with 1,216 career victories over 45 years at Idaho, Ohio State and Stanford.

