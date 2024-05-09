South Sudan mediation talks launched in Kenya with a hope of ending conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — High-level meditation talks for South Sudan have been launched in Kenya with African presidents calling for an end to a conflict that has crippled South Sudan’s economy for years. South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir who attended the launch thanked his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, for hosting the talks and said that his government would negotiate in good faith and with an open mind. The talks are between the government and rebel opposition groups that were not part of the 2018 agreement that ended the five-year civil war that left 400,000 people dead.

