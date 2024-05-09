Reveal 2024: Houston Community College’s Interior Design Student Portfolio Show Set to Showcase Future Design Innovators

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, get ready to be inspired! Houston Community College’s Interior Design Department is thrilled to invite you to the Annual Interior Design Student Portfolio Show, Reveal, taking place on May 9, 2024, at the Decorative Center of Houston on Woodway Dr. This anticipated event, running from noon to 5 p.m., is a celebration of creativity, dedication, and innovation, showcasing the exceptional talents of HCC’s graduating and transferring students.

Reveal 2024 offers a unique opportunity for the Houston community to engage firsthand with the next generation of interior designers. Attendees will explore the students’ diverse portfolios, which include two years of intensive study and project development. These portfolios not only reflect the students’ hard work but also their journey through cutting-edge technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and innovations within the Metaverse.

“Our students have embraced complex challenges and pushed the boundaries of traditional interior design,” said Jackie Berry, HCC Professor of Interior Design. “Their work integrates pioneering programs like seed and Wellness Room Design, preparing them for the dynamic and ever-evolving demands of the design world.”

The event promises to be an immersive experience, allowing guests to delve into a wide range of creative initiatives that highlight how technology can fuel artistic and functional design solutions. The day will culminate in an awards ceremony at 6 p.m., celebrating the achievements of the students in front of family, friends, and industry professionals.

Student Taylor Kelly Shank shared her experiences: “My time in the HCC Interior Design Program has not only broadened my understanding of design but also pushed me to exceed my own expectations. I feel exceptionally prepared for my future career, thanks to the rigorous challenges and diverse experiences provided by the program.”

Reveal 2024 is more than just a showcase; it’s a look into the future of interior design, led by the visionary minds of tomorrow. Whether you’re a design professional, a prospective student, or simply a lover of creativity and innovation, this event is an invaluable glimpse into the future of interior spaces crafted by the bright new talents of Houston.

Join us at the Decorative Center of Houston to celebrate the artistic journey and professional growth of these talented designers. For more information on attending the Reveal 2024, visit the Houston Community College website or the event’s official page.

For more info, visit hccsfoundation.org

