Rangers put reliever Josh Sborz on IL for the 2nd time this year with right rotator cuff strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers reliever Josh Sborz is on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season because of a right rotator cuff strain. The move was made Thursday, an day off the for the Rangers. Sborz faced only two batters when pitching at Oakland on Wednesday. The right-hander issued a four-pitch walk and was 3-1 to his next batter before getting checked by an athletic trainer and leaving the game. Texas will add a player to its 26-man active roster before a series opener at Colorado on Friday night. The right-hander missed 17 games from April 7-25 because of the same issue,

