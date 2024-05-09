Police: 5-month-old baby dies after being ran over by vehicle at home

By Mitchell Skurzewski

BONDUEL, Wisconsin (WAOW) — A 5-month-old baby died after being run over by a vehicle at a Bonduel home on Wednesday.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call where the caller indicated an infant had been ran over by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, CPR was in progress on the infant. Bonduel EMS and Shawano Ambulance arrived on scene and requested ThedaStar helicopter to respond to the area as well. The patient was identified a 5-month-old girl, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The release also said:

Multiple crews performed life saving measures on the baby girl who was eventually airlifted to a hospital in the Green Bay area. The infant was unfortunately pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office – Detective Division, as well as the Bonduel Police Department remained on scene of the incident. All individuals on scene, including the parents and the driver of the vehicle were fully cooperative with law enforcement.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no further information will be released.

