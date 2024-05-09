Poland lifts immunity of a judge who defected to Belarus, paving way for an arrest warrant

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A disciplinary court in Poland has lifted the immunity of a judge who fled to Russia’s autocratic ally Belarus. The development on Thursday paved the way for an international arrest warrant for him on allegations of espionage. Poland launched an investigation this week after Belarus media said the judge arrived there and asked for protection. The judge is notorious for having engaged in an online smear campaign under Poland’s previous right-wing government against some other judges. The defection has been a shock in Poland, which supports Ukraine in its war against Russia’s aggression and which historically has relations of distrust with Russia.

