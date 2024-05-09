Pennsylvania to ban cell phone use while driving and require police to collect traffic stop data

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will join the majority of states that ban motorists from handling a cell phone for almost any purpose while driving as state lawmakers hope to reduce distracted driving accidents. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office said Thursday he’ll sign the bill. The ban takes effect a year after he signs it. The bill also includes a provision long sought by the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus as a bulwark against racial profiling. That provision requires many police departments to collect and report data on traffic stops, including a driver’s race. The bill passed the Legislature this week. Currently, Pennsylvania’s restriction on cell phone use while driving applies only to texting.

