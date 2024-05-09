Mom’s CPR saves man’s life after collapse in ice arena

By Nathan Langley

LOVES PARK, Illinois (WREX) — A miracle on the Carlson ice. On June 1, 2022, Ashely Braswell watched her daughter’s weekly skating lesson when she noticed a man collapse.

“It can happen at any moment, and to be prepared is always the best,” says Brawsell.

The prior year, the dental assistant learned CPR from Northern Illinois CPR and First-Aid. On Wednesday, Braswell was recognized with a “life-saving award” from her instructor – alongside the man she saved – at the Carlson Ice Arena.

“I didn’t come to the rink that day with my daughter expecting that situation to happen but because I was here, Dan is still with us,” adds the mom. Back on that critical day, Braswell rushed to the ice and performed CPR. Maneuvering on the slick surface wasn’t too concerning with Daniel Brown’s life at risk.

“They told me I had an 8% chance of surviving this event,” says Brown – a lifelong skater. “If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here.”

Amidst the CPR, Rockford Park District staff located an AED. Once retrieved, Braswell shocked and brought Brown back to better health.

“There was no time for the medics to come and say, ‘hey,'” says Brown. “It’s kind of amazing that somebody sitting up in the audience would run down… and risk doing that on the big block of ice.”

As a plaque commemorated Braswell’s life-saving, the mom drew a breath of relief for Brown only steps away.

“I’m just glad that I was able to help Dan – being recognized is a bonus,” says Braswell. “But just being able to be a part of his life and that way is the biggest thing for me.”

Likewise, the pair encourage any and all to learn CPR. The Red Cross offers a search for classes on the technique through its webpage.

