Skip to Content
News

Mom finds loaded gun on playground slide

By
Published 11:56 AM

By WPVI Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Police are investigating after a loaded gun was found at a South Philadelphia playground Monday morning.

It happened at Weccacoe Playground on Catherine Street around 8:50 a.m.

Authorities responded after a mother said she found a fully loaded Glock 40 caliber handgun on the top of the playground slide.

Officers recovered the weapon and are working to figure out where it came from.

Parents say that although crime does happen in the area, this is still a really shocking discovery.

Action News has reached out to the Queen Village Neighborhood Association but did not hear back.

Police are investigating if the gun has a connection to any crimes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content