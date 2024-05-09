Miro Heiskanen scores 2 power-play goals and Stars beat Avs 5-3 in Game 2 to even series

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored two power-play goals, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and the Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 in Game 2 on Thursday night to even the second-round Western Conference series. Tyler Seguin got his first goal this postseason on a short-hander at the end of a 3-on-1 breakaway for the Stars that put them up 4-0 late in the second period. Esa Lindell added an empty-netter with 20 seconds left. Jake Oettinger had 28 saves for Dallas. Joel Kiviranta, Andrew Cogliano and Brandon Duhaime scored in the third period for the Avalanche

