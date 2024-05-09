Man accused of molesting multiple young kids in Sacramento County arrested in Oregon

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A man is in custody accused of molesting multiple young children in Sacramento County, authorities said Wednesday.

Robert Tibbett, 60, was arrested back on April 2 in Klamath Falls, Oregon as a result of an investigation conducted by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau.

Tibbett is accused of having multiple victims from 2018 to 2019. He was charged with nine counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 by use of force or duress, the sheriff’s office said.

The children ranged between the ages of 6 and 8.

Tibbett was transported from Oregon to Sacramento earlier this week and is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail. His bail was set at $1,800,000.

