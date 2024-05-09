‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ in development with Andy Serkis to direct and star

Andy Serkis is going back to Middle-earth to play Gollum in two new Lord of the Rings films. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said Thursday that Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, the Oscar-winning team behind the “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies, will produce and Serkis will direct. “Yesssss, Precious,” Serkis said in a statement. The working title is “Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum” and Walsh and Boyens are co-writing the screenplay. The collaboration between Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema is expected to be released in 2026.

