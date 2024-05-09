Harvey Weinstein won’t be sent back to California while he awaits New York rape retrial

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein will remain locked up in New York as a court works out whether he should stay in a city jail while he awaits a retrial in a rape case, or be sent back to California to continue serving a prison sentence. The fallen movie mogul denied consent for the extradition request from California during a brief court hearing. Thursday Weinstein will continue to be held in New York with the next appearance set for Aug. 7. Weinstein was released from a city hospital days ago. He showed up for the hearing in a wheelchair and wearing a dark suit.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.