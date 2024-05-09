Financial executive convicted of insider trading in case over acquisition of Trump’s media company
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A financial executive has been convicted of enabling his boss and others to make millions of dollars illegally by trading ahead of the public announcement that an acquisition firm was taking former President Donald Trump’s media company public. An agitated Bruce Garelick dropped his head and repeatedly wiped his face with his hands after a jury convicted him of all charges on Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Garelick was convicted of tipping others to news that the special purpose acquisition company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., was merging with Trump Media & Technology Group. His co-defendants pleaded guilty before trial, admitting that they made over $22 million illegally.