Enjoy National BBQ Day at Feges BBQ

May 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Calling all barbecue aficionados! Brace yourselves for a mouthwatering feast as Feges BBQ invites you to experience the ultimate culinary delight with their Feges Board special, available all day at their Spring Branch location on National BBQ Day on May 16, 2024. The Feges Board is big enough to feed four people. Gather your barbecue-loving crew and prepare to indulge in the finest flavors Texas has to offer.

The Feges Board is a carnivore’s dream, generously portioned to feed four hungry souls. Bursting with barbecue staples, this delectable spread features succulent brisket, savory ribs, flavorful turkey, and perfectly seasoned sausage. But that’s not all—complementing these mouthwatering meats are your choice of three sides, allowing you to customize your feast to perfection. And for the grand finale, satisfy your sweet tooth with a delightful dessert that promises to leave your taste buds singing.

Founded in 2018 by classically-trained chef and sommelier Erin Smith, along with her husband, Patrick Feges, Feges BBQ has rapidly emerged as a beacon of culinary excellence in the barbecue scene. Patrick’s journey to barbecue mastery began during his recovery from injuries sustained in combat during the Iraq War, where he discovered his passion for the art of smoking meats. Meanwhile, Erin honed her culinary skills at prestigious establishments such as Per Se in New York City, before returning to her native Houston to embark on the Feges BBQ venture.

Since its inception, Feges BBQ has garnered widespread acclaim for its innovative approach to traditional barbecue, earning coveted spots on Texas Monthly, Garden & Gun, and Thrillist’s esteemed lists of the Best BBQ Joints. In 2021, the dynamic duo expanded their culinary empire with the opening of a second location in the vibrant Spring Branch neighborhood, bringing their mouthwatering creations closer to barbecue enthusiasts across Houston.

Not in the Houston area? Fear not! Feges BBQ offers nationwide shipping via Goldbelly, ensuring that barbecue aficionados across the country can savor the unparalleled flavors of Feges from the comfort of their homes.

So, mark your calendars and prepare your taste buds for an unforgettable culinary journey at Feges BBQ. Whether you’re a seasoned barbecue connoisseur or a newcomer to the world of smoked meats, the Feges Board promises to delight your senses and leave you craving more.

For more info, visit fegesbbq.com

