Democratic ex-White House aide Maggie Goodlander is running for Congress in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former senior White House aide with deep political connections is running for Congress in her home state of New Hampshire. Democrat Maggie Goodlander is married to President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. Goodlander is the third Democrat to enter the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a fellow Democrat who announced in March she would not seek a seventh term in the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Goodlander grew up in Nashua and recently moved back there from Washington, where she worked at the Justice Department and in the White House chief of staff’s office. Goodlander said Thursday she’s running to take on right wing judges, extreme politicians and big corporations.

