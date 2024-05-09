Coroner: Inmate death ruled as accidental overdose

By WLFI Staff

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Indiana (WLFI) — The toxicology results are in for a West Lafayette woman who died at the Tippecanoe County Jail in April.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says Tameka Luckett, 45 died from an accidental fentanyl and acetyl overdose.

As we’ve reported, Luckett was found unresponsive in her cell on Monday, April 8. She was taken to a hospital and died the following day.

Luckett was one of four people involved in a string of West Lafayette overdoses during that week.

Costello notes there were no signs of trauma or injuries found during the autopsy.

