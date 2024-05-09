Chinese billionaire gets time served, leaves country after New York, Rhode Island straw donor scheme

A Chinese billionaire has been sentenced to time served in connection with a scheme to funnel illegal straw donations to politicians’ campaigns in New York and Rhode Island. Hui Qin appeared in federal court on Long Island, New York, on Thursday and was sentenced to seven months in prison — time he already served in pretrial detention. His lawyer says he later boarded a plane to an undisclosed location. Qin pleaded guilty to making illegal campaign contributions and other charges. Prosecutors didn’t name the politicians but said they included a candidate for a New York City office, a Long Island congressman and a candidate for a Rhode Island congressional seat.

