Celebrate Texas Tradition with the 35th Annual Accordion Kings & Queens at Miller Outdoor Theatre

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — This June 1, 2024, prepare for an evening filled with rich sounds and vibrant culture as Houston hosts the 35th Annual Accordion Kings & Queens at the Miller Outdoor Theatre from 7 to 10 PM. Presented by Texas Folklife, this iconic event promises a spectacular lineup of the state’s most dynamic accordion talents, including the phenomenal Las Fenix, three-time Grammy Award winner Sunny Sauceda, and the energetic Marcus Ardoin & Da Zydeco Legendz.

The event, held at 6000 Hermann Park Drive, is a cherished tradition showcasing the diverse accordion styles that resonate deeply in Texas, from Creole and Conjunto to Polka and more. This year’s concert will also spotlight talented youth accordionists from the recent Texas Folklife Big Squeeze competitions, highlighting the new generation carrying forward Texas’s rich musical heritage.

Admission to this cultural extravaganza is free, ensuring everyone can enjoy the unforgettable performances. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, Texas Folklife members have the opportunity to secure advance tickets, premium seating, and a VIP experience. Memberships and detailed concert information are available at [Texas Folklife’s Official Site](texasfolklife.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events#/events/5130).

Tickets for the general public are available on a first-come, first-served basis, starting from 10:00 AM the day before the performance, ensuring all have a chance to witness this annual celebration of accordion music.

Texas Folklife also extends a warm invitation to support their mission of preserving and presenting the folk and traditional arts of Texas. Whether through a membership that offers added perks, a donation, or by purchasing Texas Folklife merchandise, your support helps sustain this and other enriching cultural programs.

Since its inception in 1989, the Accordion Kings & Queens concert has drawn capacity crowds, celebrating the accordion’s role in Texan and American folk music. This event not only entertains but educates and unites communities by highlighting the musical diversity that thrives in Texas.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of a historic celebration of music deeply rooted in Texas culture at the Accordion Kings & Queens. Mark your calendar for June 1, 2024, and join us at Miller Outdoor Theatre for a night of memorable music and community spirit. Whether in person or online, experience the joy and community of Texas accordion music at its finest!

