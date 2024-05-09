Arizona State University scholar on leave after confrontation with woman at pro-Israel rally
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University officials say a postdoctoral research scholar remains on leave as the school investigates his videotaped confrontation with a hijab-wearing woman at a pro-Israel rally. Sunday’s event was held near the university’s Tempe campus. Jonathan Yudelman was identified on multiple social media platforms as being in a brief cellphone video that shows him arguing and cursing at an unidentified woman who appeared to be a Muslim wearing a head scarf. The woman is shown in the 58-second video backing away as Yudelman advances toward her. After the woman tells Yudelman that he’s disrespecting her religious boundaries, the video shows Yudelman replying that she disrespects his sense of humanity and he added a profanity.