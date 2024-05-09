A teen said a deputy threatened him as he filmed his mom’s arrest. A jury awarded him $185,000.
By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A teenager who video-recorded his mother’s forceful arrest by Louisiana sheriff’s deputies in 2020 has been awarded $185,000 by a federal jury in a lawsuit filed over one deputy’s attempt to interfere with the recording. De’Shaun Johnson was 14 when deputies arrived at his family’s home in St. Tammany Parish to question his mother, Teliah Perkins, about a traffic violation. The confrontation turned physical, and video showed the woman being forced to the ground. A federal appeals court largely sided with the Sheriff’s Office over alleged excessive use of force. But it allowed the litigation to continue over allegations that one deputy interfered with Johnson’s filming of the incident.