A suspect is on the run after driving into a Colorado Springs business multiple times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO0 -- A local business is picking up the pieces after a driver ran their car into the front of their store. The incident happened at a Plato's Closet in North Colorado Springs along briargate boulevard right across from the Chapel Hill Mall.

Colorado Springs police responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. this morning after they said a driver rammed their car into the building several times to get inside. Officers say the owner was inside during this time and that once the suspect saw her they drove away.

The owner tells KRDO13 that while she's still shaken up she's hopeful of opening back up for business soon. Thankfully, there are no injuries to report, however, police say the suspect is still on the run as they work to make an arrest.