We know late-night screens are bad for sleep. How do you stop doomscrolling in bed?

Even people who know that looking at their smartphone in bed isn’t good for them do it anyway. If you’d like to stop, consider this. A smartphone’s artificial light suppresses the melatonin that helps you fall asleep. Experts recommend turning off electronic devices at least one hour before bed. Besides the light, what you’re looking at is also a factor. Social media, news sites and work emails all activate the brain instead of letting it wind down. To quit the habit, create some rewarding replacement behaviors, such as reading a book or spending time with family. Or put your phone in another room at night. If you must scroll, reduce the harm by lowering the screen’s brightness and using night mode.

