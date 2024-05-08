Trucker acquitted in deadly crash asks for license back, but state says he contributed to accident

CONCORD (AP) — A commercial truck driver who was acquitted of causing the 2019 deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire has testified on his request to reinstate his suspended driver’s license. A lawyer for the state says driver Volodymyr Zhukovsky still played a role in the crash. Zhukovskyy testified via video at a hearing Wednesday that he felt he was “in a bubble with all the pressure” directed at him at the time of the crash and thought he had caused the accident. Restoration of Zhukovskky’s Massachusetts license would depend on whether a hearing officer decides if Zhukovskyy drove in an unlawful and reckless manner” that materially contributed to the accident. Zhukovskyy’s license could remain suspended for up to seven years.

