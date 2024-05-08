Transitional council in Haiti embraces new changes following turmoil as gang violence grips country

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A transitional council tasked with choosing new leaders for Haiti is changing the way it operates in a move that is surprising many as gang violence consumes the country. Two members who were not authorized to publicly share the changes because they had not yet been announced told The Associated Press late Wednesday that instead of a single council president, four politicians will take turns leading the council every five months. The members said the council also will now consider five members a majority, instead of four. The council is composed of nine members, seven of which have voting powers.

