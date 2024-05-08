Three men sentenced to life in prison for killing family in Washington state

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — Three men found guilty of killing a family in Washington state allegedly over drugs and money in 2017 have been sentenced to life in prison. The Kitsap Sun reports Superior Court Judge Kevin Hull sentenced Danie Jay Kelly Jr., Robert James Watson III, and Johnny James Watson on Tuesday. Christale Careaga, 37, Hunter Schaap and Johnathon Higgins, both 16, were found dead inside their burned home on the Kitsap Peninsula west of Seattle on Jan. 27, 2017. The remains of John Careaga, 43, were found two days later inside a scorched truck at a tree farm in Mason County.

