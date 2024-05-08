Taliban reject claims of Afghan involvement in recent attacks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban has rejected claims of Afghan involvement in recent attacks in Pakistan, calling it “irresponsible and far from the reality.” Pakistan’s military said Tuesday a suicide bombing that killed five Chinese engineers and a Pakistani driver in March was planned in neighboring Afghanistan and that the bomber was an Afghan citizen. Enayatullah Khawarazmi, a spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Defense, said in a statement Wednesday that “blaming Afghanistan for such incidents is a failed attempt to divert attention from the truth of the matter and we strongly reject it.” He said the attack showed the weakness of Pakistani security agencies.

