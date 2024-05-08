South Carolina Senate turns wide-ranging energy bill into resolution supporting more power

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill passed by the South Carolina House that power companies said is vital to keep the lights on in the state has been turned into an expression of support in the Senate. Senators say they are not ready yet to give more latitude to utilities that backed nuclear plants that cost billions and never produced electricity. The Senate has agreed to gut the House’s 80-plus page energy bill and replace it with a resolution acknowledging the state’s power needs are growing. They also promised to extensively discuss energy matters this fall and have their own legislation ready around the time the General Assembly returns in 2025.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.