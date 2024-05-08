Robert F. Kennedy Jr. challenges Donald Trump to debate at Libertarian Convention

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has challenged Donald Trump to a head-to-head debate for when both address a Libertarian convention later this month. It comes as the presumptive GOP nominee has ramped up both criticism of Kennedy’s independent bid and demands that President Joe Biden meet him on a debate stage. Kennedy made the offer in an open letter posted Tuesday on X. Trump and Kennedy plan to speak at the event. Trump has been bullish in calling on Biden to debate him but has shied away from Kennedy’s demands that he share a stage with him. Spokespeople for the Trump campaign and the Libertarian Party did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Kennedy’s debate challenge.

