Prada focuses generational transition on artisans, expanding production and workforce in Italy

TORGIANO, Italy (AP) — The Prada Group is expanding its production footprint in Italy, including dozens of new jobs at its knitwear factory in Umbria, leaning into “Made in Italy” as integral to the brand’s ethos. It’s also developing new artisanal talent to ease the luxury group through a generational shift in its management. Prada CEO Andrea Guerra, who was brought in last year as part of the generational change in family-run Prada’s management, said at an unveiling of the plant that the company is investing 60 million euros in production this year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.