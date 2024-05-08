Police clearing Pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University, dozens arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have begun to clear a Pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University, hours after dozens of protesters left the site and marched to President Ellen Granberg’s home. According to event organizers, nearly 30 people were arrested as police used pepper spray to contain the crowd. The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says arrests were made for assault on a police officer and unlawful entry, but a number of arrests wasn’t immediately given. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Chief Pamela Smith are set to testify about the District of Columbia’s handling of the protest at a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

