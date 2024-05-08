Skip to Content
Pete McCloskey, GOP congressman who once challenged Nixon, dies at 96

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Former California Congressman Pete McCloskey, who ran as a Republican challenging President Richard Nixon in 1972, has died. A spokesperson for the family says McCloskey died at home Wednesday. McCloskey was a pro-environment, anti-war lawmaker who co-authored the federal Endangered Species Act and co-founded Earth Day. He frequently butted heads with leaders of his own party. He later disavowed the party and became a Democrat. McCloskey was 96.

